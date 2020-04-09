Chilliwack neighbourhood bangs pots and pans in front of war veteran’s house

Bernie McNicholl (left), 93, gets a chuckle out of 94-year-old Warner Hockin following the 102nd commemoration of the battle of Vimy Ridge at All Sappers’ Memorial Park on April 9, 2019. The two veterans both fought in the Second World War. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)

As many people are now in the habit of clapping, ringing bells, and banging pots and pans at 7 p.m. each evening to honour health-care workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic, some elderly people are left out.

But a group of people in one Chilliwack neighbourhood are making sure to include a well-known local D-Day veteran.

Knowing that its unwise for him to go out, neighbours of 95-year-old Warner Hockin gather on the street outside his home to bang pots and pans while he stands on his front step and does the same.

“If anyone knows about the importance of a tribute, it’s Warner Hockin, a 95 y/o D-Day Veteran,” read a Tweet sent out by Coletta Holmes on Wednesday. “Since it’s not wise for him to go out, neighbours gather outside his home each night so that he can participate in the 7pm ritual (Those closer than 6′ live together) #chilliwack #covid”

Hockin recounted some of his experiences in the Second World War to The Progress before the anniversary of D-Day last year.

He was one of 50 Canadian D-Day veterans invited to Normandy to visit Juno Beach and commemorate what was 75 years since the beginning of the end of the war.

