Chilliwack mayor urges locals to shop local as stores open doors

Restaurants and retail are among the businesses allowed to re-open as B.C. heads into phase two.

Chilliwack mayor Ken Popove is urging locals to shop local as the province enters the second phase of its re-start plan.

Using enhanced health protocols, the retail sector, restaurants and personal service establishments like hair salons are allowed to get back to business.

Businesses that are re-opening are required to have a COVID-19 safety plan in place that closely follows WorkSafeBC guidelines.

Popove said those businesses will need patience and cooperation from their customers to make it work.

“While it is exciting, it is also a time of learning in the midst of various levels of anxiety,” he noted. “I encourage you to treat our local businesses with respect and kindness as they learn new ways of doing business.

“If you are comfortable participating, now is the time to get out and support local. If you have a compromised immune system or feel uncomfortable being out in public at this time, please stay home and put your health first.”

A full list of what’s open in Chilliwack can be found online at the Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce website.

“Let’s come together as a community and work together towards economic recovery for everyone in Chilliwack,” Popove said. “Choose to support local businesses and keep funds within Chilliwack.”

