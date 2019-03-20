Chilliwack mayor takes taxi transfer topic to Vancouver

Chilliwack Mayor Ken Popove drove into Vancouver to find out why Fraser Health allowed a vulnerable patient to be discharged from Surrey Memorial and driven to a Chilliwack homeless shelter by taxi.

Popove said he met with Health Minister Adrian Dix and Fraser Health CEO Dr. Victoria Lee on March 16 — after his scathing letter to Fraser Health was brought up in the B.C. legislature on March 15.

The mayor emerged from his meeting with a glimmer of optimism about the prospect of working closer together, but he wasn’t convinced the discharge practice will stop any time soon.

READ MORE: Fraser Health slammed for taxi debacle

“I went there to talk about our community’s struggles to take care of vulnerable people who show up in Chilliwack. It’s not that I am without compassion or empathy for their struggles, but I had to suggest that perhaps we have more than our fair share of homeless people,” Popove said.

Given that Chilliwack is already dealing with soaring homelessness, strained resources for the community’s most vulnerable, like shelter beds, should not be used either to “make Chilliwack a destination for homeless people from throughout the region,” Popove argued in his original letter.

Shelters workers are not trained for this, the mayor underlined.

READ MORE: Taxi transfer topic reaches B.C. Premier

Chilliwack MLA John Martin also broached the topic during question period last week in Victoria, asking Health Minister Adrian Dix to pledge this would never happen again. The local MLA wondered how it could be that “significantly vulnerable” patients like the ones described in the mayor’s letter, with “serious physical and mental health concerns” could be dispatched to a shelter almost 80 kilometres away.

Popove noted he may have “ruffled some feathers” when he put his concerns on the table with the minister and health official. He thought he would only get 15 minutes of their time but was happy he was given an hour.

“They both agreed this is a practice that they have been doing, discharging patients into shelters,” the mayor said.

Fraser Health spokesman Dixon Tam confirmed that it does in fact happen, and said they endeavour to make advance arrangements focused on safety.

“Prior to discharging vulnerable patients that are medically stable, Fraser Health policy stipulates the care team ensures arrangements are made for safe transport home in consultation with the patient and their family or support person,” Tam explained on behalf of Fraser Health CEO Dr. Victoria Lee. “Taxis are sometimes used by patients who do not have their own transportation or someone who can pick them up.”

Dr. Lee made a point of reaching out to the Chilliwack mayor last week “as soon as she was made aware of his concerns,” said the Fraser Health official. “They had a productive conversation regarding how we can work together on improving the health and housing options in our communities.”

The health authority spokesperson defined “vulnerable patients” as those: who are frail, elderly, mentally or physically challenged, unaccompanied minors, homeless, or have mental health/substance use issues.

READ MORE: Shelter says no, taxi arrives anyway

Popove said he asked how the various agencies could work together to stop this practice of shuttling homeless people in taxis.

“I told them I wanted to be part of the solution,” Popove said.

The discharge policy ended up as the main focus of discussion at the Vancouver meeting.

“There’s a breakdown in the system if people like this are falling through the cracks,” Popove said. “But overall it was a very positive meeting.”

He found out that Chilliwack General Hospital has the largest number of people with no fixed address being discharged from it, which was something the health minister said he would look at, as well as considering a refresher on the discharge policies.

Popove said he is still very concerned about the elderly homeless woman from Surrey who arrived at The Portal homeless shelter in a taxi on Feb. 22. She was later moved to the shelter at the Salvation Army, and was still there the last time the mayor checked.

“She should be somewhere with medical support,” Popove said.

What they need is “full disclosure” by health officials who call ahead to shelter providers in search of shelter beds that are free to take someone.

“They are supposed to send the patient’s file ahead of time so the shelters know what they are signing up for.

“Part of the problem is that shelter workers are not trained health professionals, and cannot provide medical care, so it is difficult setting up home health care in shelters — that is just the logistics of it.”

@CHWKjournojfeinberg@theprogress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.