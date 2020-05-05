Chilliwack mayor highlighting mental health awareness

'When I need to relax and de-stress, I turn to gardening,' Mayor Popove said in his statement

May 4 to May 10 in Canada is Mental Health Awareness Week. (CCS)

Highlighting the importance of maintaining mental health was the essence of Chilliwack Mayor Ken Popove’s message on May 4.

It’s perfect timing since Mental Health Week is May 4 to May 10, 2020 across Canada.

“As we wait to see what our new normal will look like, it is understandable that many people may be experiencing anxiety, depression or other mental health challenges as a result of the pandemic,” Mayor Popove said in his mayor’s statement.

The Province of B.C. recently announced expansion of mental health programs including the launch of new virtual services.

Closer to home, Chilliwack Community Services has started providing free counselling support for anyone struggling with COVID-19.

Therapeutic support over the phone is available for anyone trying to cope with anxiety, depression, loneliness, grief and loss while living and working through this uncertain time. Call CCS at 604-798-5105 or email covidsupport@comserv.bc.ca to get access to a free, registered therapist.

“There are many ways to take care of yourself and ensure continued good mental health. Chilliwack Healthier Community, recently released ‘The Elements of Mental Wellness’, which outlines nine essential activities, with examples, that you can do to improve your mental health.

“When I need to relax and de-stress, I turn to gardening,” Popove said. “Working with my hands and being connected to nature helps me feel grounded. I spent the weekend working in my garden and found it very relaxing.

“I hope that residents will take advantage of these local and provincial services and actively take care of themselves, both physically and mentally.

“Don’t forget to follow #ChilliwackTogether on social media to help stay connected and see how your neighbours and friends are supporting each other right now. Even though we have to be physically apart, we can still be connected.”

