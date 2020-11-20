Chilliwack mayor and councillors urge citizens to follow provincial health orders

Chilliwack Mayor Ken Popove and councillors Chris Kloot, Sue Knott, Jason Lum, Bud Mercer, Jeff Shields and Harv Westering are urging locals to follow the latest COVID guidelines from the Provincial Health Office.

An update posted on the City of Chilliwack website and digitally signed by the seven people lays out to the restrictions, which are expected to be in place at least until midnight on Dec. 7.

“This order prohibits gatherings of any size outside of your immediate household. This means that we all need to spend time with only the people we live with. Do not invite others into your home, to restaurants, or to outdoor gatherings. Instead, connect through the phone, email, or video chat.

“Further, masks are now mandatory in all indoor, public and retail spaces under the provincial Emergency Program Act. While we know some find masks uncomfortable, masks protect the people around you. Unless you have a pre-existing medical condition, you must wear a mask in any indoor, public or retail space.”

READ MORE: Latest COVID-19 restrictions starting to show results in B.C.

READ MORE: Creston woman living with COVID-19 reflects on the experience

The update continues with recommendations to wash hands frequently with soap and water, stay six feet apart from others in public spaces and get tested when you have symptoms, even mild ones.

“We all need to do our part to bend BC’s curve back down. This also means we all need to stay local right now. It is the expectation that we all limit our non-essential travel. Chilliwack is fortunate to have many excellent parks, trails and local businesses to explore. Consider spending some time with your household at a park or local business near you.

“These are all small actions, but when used together, they make a large impact. If we are all consistent with our behaviour and follow these health guidelines, we can reduce the spread of COVID-19.”

@ProgressSportseric.welsh@theprogress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Chilliwack Progress