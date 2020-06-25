Chilliwack man wanted for 2.5 years makes weekly Crime Stoppers list

Harlan Hourie didn't show up for his first court appearance in December 2017

Harlan Hourie of Chilliwack has been wanted by the RCMP since December 2017. (CrimeStoppers)

Another Chilliwack man has made the weekly three-person most-wanted list put out by Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers.

Harlan Kirby Hourie is wanted for resisting arrest and driving while prohibited for an alleged incident on Oct. 12, 2017.

The current warrant is in effect as of June 24, 2020, however, Hourie has been wanted on this file since he did not show up to his first appearance on Dec. 19, 2017.

That warrant was reisssued on May 21, 2019 then again on Dec. 31, 2019.

The 30-year-old Hourie described as 168 centimetres tall (5’6″), weighing 61 kilograms (135 pounds), with brown hair and brown eyes.

