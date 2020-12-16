Chilliwack man turns tiny bet into big win playing online casino game

It was the best 20 cents Roman Hassan ever spent as he hit the jackpot on PlayNow.com's CashDrop

A Chilliwack man turned a 20 cent bet into a massive return on PlayNow.com’s CashDrop game.

Roman Hassan won $217,709.54 playing the new online casino game on Dec. 11. When 18 spinning hexagons stopped, he had five jackpot symbols in a line and won the progressive jackpot.

A progressive jackpot is one that increases each time the game is played but the jackpot is not won.

“I was a little excited,” Hassan admitted, in what must be a candidate for understatement of the year. “It’s going to help pay off the bills, which is nice. It also gives me the opportunity to help my community.”

Hassan has said he will donate some of his winnings to St. Matthew’s Anglican Church in Abbotsford, where he and his wife attend.

“I know that money’s going to help people,” he said. “The church distributes that money across community organizations such as youth homeless shelters that can use the money.”

