Chilliwack man out on bail for firearms offences facing new firearm charge

Cole Amey under house arrest at Princess Avenue home brought into custody on July 5

Cole Amey of Chilliwack was wanted as of Feb. 7, 2018 on a Canada-wide warrant after he did not show up at his Surrey halfway house. (Facebook/Crime Stoppers)

A local prolific offender out on bail under strict conditions facing numerous firearms offences was arrested at a home on Princess Avenue on Friday alleged to have been in possession of a firearm.

Witnesses told The Progress there was a heavy, armed police presence at the house just east of Nowell at approximately 5 p.m.

Cole Larry Amey now faces two criminal breach charges and one count of possession of a firearm contrary to order.

The 32-year-old Amey remains in custody but appeared via video in Chilliwack court on July 10. His lawyer Darrel Schultz asked the court to schedule a 45-minute bail hearing at a later date.

Crown is applying to have Amey’s bail revoked based on the new charges from July 5.

Amey has an extensive criminal record for theft, weapons and violence in the Fraser Valley. Last February a Canada-wide warrant was issued for his arrest after he failed to return to a Surrey halfway house as required.

• READ MORE: Chilliwack prolific offender wanted on Canada-wide warrant

Not counting his recent firearm charge from July 5, Amey faces 11 charges from April 25. He is charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000, possession of break-in instrument, careless use or storage of a firearm, and eight other firearms charges.

At a bail hearing on May 21, Schultz asked the court to release Amey on bail under conditions that he reside at the house on Princess with his mother where he was arrested on June 5. He was put under house arrest only allowed to leave with written permission from his bail supervisor.

“He doesn’t have any weapons?” the judge asked at the May bail hearing.

“They were already seized,” Schultz replied. “He is already prohibited.”

The court will hear the Crown’s application to revoke Amey’s bail at an upcoming date, which was not determined on July 10.

@PeeJayAitchpaul.henderson@theprogress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.