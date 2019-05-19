Chilliwack man killed in Honduras plane crash

A Chilliwack man has been identified as one of the five people killed in a plane crash off the coast of Roatan in Honduras Sunday morning.

According to officials, Patrick Forseth and four American’s who have yet to be identified were on board a Piper Cherokee Six when it plummeted into the Atlantic Ocean shortly after takeoff.

The Armed Forces said the small plane was en route to the port of Trukillo.

Forseth, 32, lived between Chilliwack and Honduras, according to his cousin, where he worked as a pilot developing tourism projects in the Trujillo Bay area.

It is unclear who was flying the plane when it crashed.

With files from The Associated Press

