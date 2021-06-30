Chilliwack man drowns in Osoyoos Lake

Osoyoos RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are investigating after a Chilliwack man drowned in Osoyoos Lake June 29.

Police joined first responders at 4:42 p.m. after the 31-year-old was found unresponsive in the water.

He was seen minutes before in shallow water at Nk’Mip RV Park playing with his young child, but soon after others noticed the child was alone and the man was missing. Friends and family found him unresponsive in the lake, but he couldn’t be revived.

The BC Coroners Service investigation will try to explain the man’s unexpected death and determine how, where, when and by what means he died. Citing privacy concerns, RCMP and the BC Coroners Service will not be releasing his name.

RELATED: Cultus Lake Fire Department finally has a boat to help save drowning victims

RELATED: RCMP confirm weekend drowning on Chilliwack River

@ProgressSports eric.welsh@theprogress.comLike us on

Chilliwack Progress