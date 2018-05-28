Chilliwack man charged after shooting at car outside house under surveillance

Corey Emery arrested after allegedly firing handgun at vehicle in front of drug house

Chilliwack RCMP officers examine a car Wednesday afternoon near a house where, on Sunday, the Chilliwack Fire Department extinguished a camper fire in the driveway. (Paul Henderson/ The Progress)

A Chilliwack man who allegedly shot a handgun at a car outside a drug house on Fletcher Street last Wednesday was quickly arrested because the house was already under police surveillance.

Shortly after noon on May 23, Corey Richard Emery is alleged to have come out of the residence in the 9300-block of Fletcher Street – a home under surveillance by the Chilliwack RCMP’s Prolific Offender Suppression Team (POST) – and fired the pellet gun at a dark blue Ford Mustang convertible.

The 31-year-old was quickly arrested by officers already on scene gathering evidence.

The driver of the Mustang fled the scene but was quickly located by police in front of a house in the 46000-block of Reece Avenue at the corner of Victor Street.

There was a heavy police presence on the scene where the Mustang was parked as reported on by The Progress that day. There, an individual was taken from the Mustang and seen taken away in a police cruiser with a wheelchair put in the trunk.

The location of the Mustang was coincidentally in front of a house where there was a camper fire three days prior, but RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail said the incidents were not related.

At around 6:30 p.m. on May 23, investigators from POST supported by the Chilliwack Crime Reduction Unit (CRU) executed a Controlled Drug and Substance Act (CDSA) search warrant of the Fletcher residence.

Pellet pistols, a loaded sawed-off shotgun, suspected opioids, articles associated with drug trafficking, and cash were seized by officers during the search.

Emery is charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and mischief under $5,000. He remains in custody and had court appearances May 24 and 25. He’s next due in court June 12.

Because of the drugs and weapons found, Emery and others are possibly facing more charges.

“Weapons and violence are often linked with drug trafficking,” Rail said in a press release. “Chilliwack RCMP officers are dedicated to preventing these threats from reaching the streets of our community. Fortunately no one was injured during the incident.”

Emery is known to police, mostly in Abbotsford but also in Surrey and he has a criminal history involving assault and drugs across Metro Vancouver.

