Chilliwack-Kent Liberal riding association president resigns

The president of the Chilliwack-Kent Liberal Riding Association has resigned from her long-held role.

Susan Mathies informed the BC Liberal Party of her intention to resign on Monday, Aug. 10. The Chilliwack-Kent riding is home to MLA Laurie Throness, who is also the party’s Critic for Children and Family Development and Childcare.

The PressProgress, a news organization run through the Broadbent Institute, was first to report the news. They also report that her resignation came after they questioned Mathies on several Facebook comments and posts made in recent years.

The comments they reference were made on the personal Facebook of Chilliwack school board trustee Heather Maahs, regarding Pride parades. Maahs suggested there is nudity at Pride parades, and called it “deviant behaviour.” She also said if a “flasher” did that on school grounds they’d be arrested.

Mathies added: “Parent(s) intentionally take their children to view this behaviour? Screwed up world… Not knocking the entire parade but parts are obscene.”

Deanie Wong, BC Liberals Communications Director, says the riding association will elect a new president at their next meeting.

The Progress has reached out to both Throness and Mathies and not received a response. Mathies is active on Twitter but has not tweeted publicly about her resignation. She did, however, tweet in general about the freedom of expression.

“What fear shouldn’t ever do is take away your right to express your opinions, no matter who is trying to silence you,” she tweeted in part. “My takeaway for today.”

Throness has come under fire recently for pledging to continue to advertise in a conservative Christian publication. He has also been scrutinized by NDP MLA Spencer Chandra Herbert for his views. In July, Spencer Herbert called for Throness to be removed from the caucus for alleged homophobia.

“Your Critic for the Ministry of Children and Families Laurie Throness went to media and insisted he will not stop advertising in this homophobic magazine,” Chandra Herbert wrote to Wilkinson. “He then defended an article supporting conversion therapy, as long as it didn’t include kidnapping or wasn’t too ‘coercive.’

There is no room in the BC Liberal Party for homophobia, transphobia, or any other form of discrimination.

Going forward, we are taking immediate steps to ensure our advertising decisions reflect those values at all times. — Andrew Wilkinson (@Wilkinson4BC) June 30, 2020

Wilkinson insisted that there is “no room for homophobia, transphobia, or any other form of discrimination” in the BC Liberal Party.

Throness declined to comment on the matter when contacted by The Chilliwack Progress.

