Chilliwack is among the warmest and wettest cities in Canada

Chilliwack is holding onto the top spot for being the warmest city in Canada year round, according to the Weather Winners rankings from Environment and Climate Change Canada.

The weather stats were analyzed by Environment Canada’s senior climatologist David Phillips for his Weather Winners report for 2020, using 30 years of weather data to rank Canada’s 100 largest cities.

“From St. John’s to Victoria, Canadians love to brag about the weather that they endure —or enjoy,” Phillips said in his intro to the Weather Winners. “Surely their community must get the most in the entire country!

But which Canadian city really is the rainiest, or the snowiest? And where is the sunshine capital?

Chilliwack was ranked #1 in three temperature categories as “warmest year-round” city with the highest average daily temperatures in the country, as well as “warmest spring,” and “warmest fall” looking at three-month intervals.

The ‘Wack can’t be described as the sunshine capital, taking the #2 spot for “fewest sunny days year round” as well as the #3 ranking for both “wettest city” and “rainiest” city among the 100.

But it is the warmest by virtue of having the highest average year-round temperature coming in at 10.51 degrees Celsius for Chilliwack, followed by Vancouver (10.08 C) and Abbotsford (10.01 C) in second and third place respectively.

Phillips’ weather report is not only a conversation-starter, but the data is also used by local governments, businesses, Chambers of Commerce, tourism and organizations fostering economic development.

“Warm and rainy” sounds like many tropical destinations, and for anyone living in Chilliwack, the latest weather rankings won’t be much of a surprise, according to Brian Coombes, executive director of Chilliwack Economic Partners Corporation.

“Our warmest year-round ranking, combined with rain and excellent soil conditions makes Chilliwack one of the most productive agricultural regions in Canada,” Coombes said in an emailed statement.

“With more than 800 farms in Chilliwack, and some of the highest gross farm receipts in British Columbia, agriculture provides a solid foundation for our local economy.”

So while Chilliwack can’t really be compared to the real “tropical” areas to the south, he said, the mild nature of the climate here does feed a fast-growing tourism industry and an enviable quality of life.

The 2020 Weather Winners report is at www.weatherstats.ca under the features tab.

