Chilliwack hospital offers thank-you message to community

The staff at Chilliwack General Hospital has heard the messages of support from the community, loud and clear.

And in response, they have issued a heartfelt thank-you right back.

Petra Pardy, executive director of health services, says they have heard all the sirens, honking and clapping that takes place every evening at 7 p.m. around the hospital, and that is very much appreciated.

“It is so heartwarming to know that all physicians and staff, including housekeeping, clerical, nursing, respiratory therapists, rehab, social work, dietitians, lab and diagnostic technicians, maintenance and many more are being recognized and applauded each and every day,” Pardy says. “Everyone is doing an outstanding job, keeping in good spirits and providing excellent quality and safe patient care.”

But the support they’ve received hasn’t been limited to the nightly parade, she adds.

“We would also like to shout out to many restaurants and food services who have donated food to the site or have inquired how they can help. The Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation (FVHCF) has taken on the responsibility to coordinate any food donations for us and we appreciate their support as well as the excellent support and recognition from the community.”

Pardy notes these have been “challenging and unprecedented times,” as everyone adapts to social distancing and other protocols meant to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Joining in the honking and clapping isn’t the only way to show the health-care workers your support. Anyone can send a message of thanks and support to a health-care worker through a link on the FVHCF’s website. This is also the best place to connect with them to coordinate donations of food and supplies for hospitals.

The messages scroll along the bottom of the page, including the message and the person’s first name.

“There are no words to express the gratitude and absolute awe that I am feeling for all the Health care workers who are working around the clock to control this horrible virus. You are all amazing individuals. Thank you thank you a million times over for risking your own health to help the planet. What you do is changing our world! I send my family’s gratitude, respect and love to each and everyone of you,” says a woman named Rhonda.

