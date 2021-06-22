Chilliwack-Hope MP Mark Strahl touts Enabling Accessibility Fund

Strahl is encouraging local organizations to apply for funding for mid-sized projects before July 29

Chilliwack-Hope MP Mark Strahl (right) toured the Hope Curling Club last February along with Ray Scott (left) and Craig Traun (middle) after the building had accessibility improvements. (Submitted photo)

Chilliwack-Hope MP Mark Strahl is inviting local organizations to apply for funding for mid-sized projects through the Enabling Accessibility Fund (EAF).

According to the Government of Canada website, EAF funding goes to projects that make communities and workplaces more accessible for people with disabilities. Projects should make it easier for them to take part in community activities, programs and services, or access employment.

“It’s important that we make our communities and workplaces in Chilliwack—Hope safer and more accessible,” Strahl said. “That’s why I am pleased to invite community organizations to apply for funding through the Enabling Accessibility Fund for retrofit, renovation, or construction projects to improve social participation and job opportunities for people with disabilities.”

Apply for funding for the mid-sized projects under the Enabling Accessibility Fund online at canada.ca/en/employment-social-development/services/funding/enabling-accessibility-fund-mid-size.html

The EAF call for mid-sized project proposals stays open until July 29, 2021.

