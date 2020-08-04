Chilliwack-Hope MP looking to celebrate pandemic community heroes

Chilliwack-Hope MP Mark Strahl is hoping to recognize local community heroes who have made the community a better place during the pandemic. (Submitted photo)

Do you know a COVID-19 community hero?

Chilliwack-Hope MP Mark Strahl is looking for nominations in his riding, so he can individually recognize those l0cals working on the front line during the current health pandemic.

“The COVID-19 global pandemic has been an unprecedented public health crisis and a challenging time for all Canadians,” the announcement for the awards reads. “MP Strahl will be individually recognizing those in our community working on the front line, working in essential services, and those who are helping others.”

His office also has mailed out a Community Heroes Edition pamphlet to all homes in his riding. It contains a form that residents can fill out and mail back postage-free, to nominate fellow residents for their outstanding contributions to our community during the COVID-19 crisis.

“Community heroes are all around us. I will be personally recognizing heroes in our community who have helped and cared for others during this unprecedented time,” stated MP Strahl. “They are amazing people who work to bring us together, build our community up and care for their neighbours.”

Community heroes can come from all backgrounds and perform all sorts of tasks to serve those within the Chilliwack—Hope area. Community Heroes include individuals, businesses or not-for-profits. Nominees must be residents of Chilliwack—Hope. Everyone who is nominated will receive a personalized certificate from MP Strahl.

“Let’s celebrate those who go above and beyond to make our community a better place,” added MP Strahl. “Nominate your community hero today.”

Chilliwack—Hope residents can nominate a local community hero by returning the “Community Heroes Edition” pamphlet they receive in the mail, or by visiting MP Strahl’s website at www.markstrahl.com/communityheroes.

Chilliwack Progress