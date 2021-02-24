Chilliwack-Hope MP has new role in Parliament

Strahl elected vice chair of a special committee of the House on Canada-U.S. economic relations

Mark Strahl, MP of Chilliwack-Hope in the House of Commons, Oct. 22, 2020. (Christian Diotte/House of Commons photo)

Chilliwack-Hope MP Mark Strahl has a new role in Parliament.

The local MP was elected vice chair of the newly created Special House of Commons committee on Canada-U.S. economic relations.

In addition to his main responsibilities as MP, Strahl also serves as the Official Opposition’s shadow minister for labour and chair of the economic affairs committee of the Conservative shadow cabinet.

In fact, the Conservatives pushed for and secured the creation of a committee devoted to Canada-U.S. economic relations – with the support of all parties, he noted.

“The mandate of my new role as Vice Chair of the Canada-U.S. economic relations committee is to help advance one of most important pillars of our recovery, the economic relationship between Canada and the United States,” stated MP Strahl.

The first meeting of the commitee was Feb. 23.

The MP noted that Conservatives have criticized the Trudeau government for its perceived failure “to address ‘Buy American’ procurement rules, the economic impacts of the cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline and the threat of the Line 5 pipeline cancellation on both our countries, as well as issues like tariffs, energy security, and the environment.”

“At a time when both our countries need to be focused on getting people back to work and restoring our ways of life post-COVID-19, we must begin planning to reopen and rebuild our economy.”

This special committee of the House will be a concrete way to support economic recovery at the highest levels and get Canadians back to work, Strahl concluded.

