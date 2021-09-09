Chilliwack-Hope all-candidates meeting Tuesday at the Cultural Centre

In-person event with capacity of 280 will be by donation, tickets available in advance

Chilliwack-Hope federal election candidates, top row left to right, Mark Strahl (Conservative), Kelly Velonis (Liberal), DJ Pohl (NDP), bottom row left to right, Arthur Green (Green Party), and Rob Bogunovic (People’s Party of Canada). (Submitted)

The Chilliwack Arts & Cultural Centre Society is hosting a federal election all-candidates meeting for the Chilliwack-Hope riding at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on Tuesday, Sept. 14 at 7 p.m.

This forum will provide a platform for members of the community to pose questions to the local parliamentary candidates.

The event will be moderated by Chilliwack Progress editor Paul Henderson who will pose questions to the candidates that have been submitted by the public prior to the debate, as well as field questions from audience attendees.

Click on this link to submit questions prior to the event: pigeonhole.at/2121CCCELECTIONFORUM.

READ MORE: Chilliwack Healthier Community is quizzing candidates with a series of election questions

READ MORE: Chilliwack-Hope candidates asked how they plan to engage young people

As one of the few pre-election meetings in Chilliwack-Hope open to the public, and with expected attendance from all five of the local election candidates, this event will be a key opportunity to engage on federal election issues.

All community members are encouraged to attend, however, capacity is limited to 280 people, including candidates. Entry will be by donation, with all proceeds going towards The Centre’s Angel Fund; a program that provides Arts & Crafts classes for local youth that may not otherwise be able to afford to attend.

This event will also be live-streamed.

Tickets are by donation, and registration is required. For more information, and to register, contact the Centre Box Office, online at www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).

Safety Protocols:

As of Sept. 13, by order of the Provincial Health Officer (PHO), proof of vaccination is required to access some events, services and businesses. This includes the Chilliwack Cultural Centre.

Starting Sept. 13, visitors must have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. By Oct. 24, visitors must be fully vaccinated. The requirement is in place until Jan. 31, 2022 and could be extended.

The requirement applies to all people born in 2009 or earlier (12-plus).

Guest to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre are asked to arrive 30 minutes prior to the start of all events and come ready to present government-issued ID and the BC vaccine card either on a smartphone or in print, or a government-issued proof of vaccination. (Youth aged 12 to 18 are not required to show government ID.)

Masks are required in all public indoor settings for all people born in 2009 or earlier.

READ MORE: Canada Election 2021

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: editor@theprogress.com