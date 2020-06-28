Chilliwack groups receive money from province’s $4.2 million emergency preparedness fund

The Fraser Valley Regional District is one of the recipients of the provincial government funds

A Chilliwack Progress photo shows the downtown Chilliwack area flooded by the Fraser River in 1894. New funding announced by the provincial government is designed to help with disaster preparedness. (Photograph courtesy of the Chilliwack Museum and Archives P662).

Chilliwack will share in $4.2 million designed to help communities plan for and respond to disasters.

The money is being divided up amongst more than 100 local governments and First Nations communities and comes from the provincial government’s $69.5 million Community Emergency Preparedness Fund.

The Fraser Valley Regional District is one of the groups getting money.

The FVRD receives $23,201, earmarked for ‘modernization preparation and digital literacy capacity development.’

“I’m pleased to see so much interest from communities across B.C. in improving ESS and increasing the capacity of their Emergency Operations Centres (EOCs),” said Mike Farnworth, B.C.’s Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General. “In B.C., local and First Nations governments lead the initial response to emergencies and disasters in their communities, and this funding will help give them the tools necessary to make sure everyone in B.C. impacted by an emergency is looked after and kept as safe as possible.”

The Tzeachten First Nation in Chilliwack receives $25,000 for ESS project development and $23,784 for emergency communication preparedness while the District of Kent gets $25,000 for a backup generator project.

The Skawahlook First Nation, located in the Upper Fraser Valley at the eastern end of the District of Kent, receives $24,695 to fund an Emergency Support Service (ESS) program and ‘support resiliency.’The Sts’ailes (Chehalis) First Nation, located on the Harrison River between the towns of Mission and Agassiz, receives $21,685 for a reception centre.

“I know how critical it is to be prepared for any possible emergency scenario,” said Jennifer Rice, Parliamentary Secretary for Emergency Preparedness. “When it comes to emergencies in B.C., it’s not a matter of if one will happen, but when. This funding is another step we’re taking as a government to help communities be ready for when disaster strikes.”

