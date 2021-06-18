Chilliwack gets exemption to Abbotsford bylaw prohibiting liquid waste from other cities

Process in place until September while new facility under construction in Chilliwack

Abbotsford council has given permission for Chilliwack to use the JAMES wastewater treatment plant for the disposal of trucked liquid waste until the end of September.

The City of Chilliwack has been given an exemption to an Abbotsford bylaw prohibiting other cities from bringing their liquid waste to the JAMES wastewater treatment plant.

Chilliwack requested that they be able to bring their trucked liquid waste (TLW) to Abbotsford during the construction of a new TLW facility in Chilliwack. That project is expected to be complete by the end of September.

Both Abbotsford and Mission councils approved amendments to their sewer bylaws in May, banning other communities from bringing their TLW and other sludges to the JAMES plant, which serves the two communities.

The decision was made due to the plant seeing “significant increases” to waste being brought from other areas – sometimes without any prior notice – and taking up capacity that council said should be reserved for Abbotsford and Mission.

But staff indicated to Abbotsford council at their meeting on June 14 that there is enough capacity at the plant to temporarily serve Chilliwack.

“I’m prepared to do this in the spirit of good neighbours,” said Coun. Ross Siemens.

The matter will also go before Mission council for approval.

Trucked liquid waste includes septic tank waste, domestic waste from hold tanks and oil, and grease from grease traps.

