Chilliwack firefighters tackle second large industrial fire in one day

First off Lickman Road around 3 p.m., second later off Aitken Road

Chilliwack firefighters were dealing with a large fire in an industrial building Monday evening. (Submitted)

The Chilliwack Fire Department was dealing with the second large fire at an industrial site of the day Monday evening.

The blaze struck after 8 p.m. and crews were on the scene for several hours attempting to put out the large fire in the warehouse building off Aitken Road.

This fire came just hours after a fire at a truck repair shop on Industrial Way shortly after 3 p.m.

That fire was at Arrow Transportation Systems, located near the Lickman Road overpass.

It was unclear Monday night what business was on fire on Aitken Road, but one source said it was 8085 Aitken Rd.

