Chilliwack firefighters tackle camper blaze downtown Sunday

No injuries but early morning fire seriously damaged RV on Victor Street

Chilliwack firefighters extinguished a fire in a camper downtown in the early hours of May 20.

It was at approximately 4:50 am, when the Chilliwack Fire Department was alerted to a report of a camper fire in the 7000 block of Victor St. Fire crews from Hall 1 responded to the scene and upon arrival discovered smoke and flames showing from a camper in the driveway of a residential property.

Crews quickly extinguished the fire, however the camper sustained heavy fire, smoke and water damage.

There were no civilian or firefighter injuries reported.

This fire is under investigation by the Chilliwack Fire Department and the RCMP.

If anyone has any information about this fire, they are asked to call the RCMP at 604-792-4611 or anonymously through Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.chilliwackcrimestoppers.ca

