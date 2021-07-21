Chilliwack firefighters battle blaze at nursery in Sardis

Tyson Road being closed to traffic between Watson and South Sumas

Chilliwack Fire Department responded to a fire at a nursery on Tyson Road on July 21, 2021. (Progress file)

Firefighters were on scene at a fire at a nursery in Sardis Wednesday afternoon.

Multiple calls came in sometime after 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 21 about black smoke showing at Tyson and Roseberry roads.

Crews arrived to find a “large pile of potting soil fully involved” at Clayburn Nursery.

One person on social media stated they could see the smoke from Yale Road West in Greendale.

RCMP has been called in to shut down traffic on Tyson Road between Watson and South Sumas roads.

Check back here as more information becomes available.

