Chilliwack fire crews quickly extinguish dumpster fire at Ruth and Naomi’s Mission

Fire was dealt with before spreading to centre that houses and feeds people

Chilliwack fire crews extinguished a garbage bin fire on the Ruth and Naomi’s Main Campus site on May 16, 2021. (Jessica Peters/ Chilliwack Progress)

A roll-off garbage bin behind Ruth and Naomi’s Main Campus building was the source of a fire Sunday at noon.

Fire crews were dispatched from all over the city, as the bin that was on fire was very close to the mission, which houses and feeds the city’s underprivileged.

But the first crews on scene were able to extinguish the fire quickly, as neighbours in the area watched on.

The smoke did carry into nearby homes, including the supportive housing apartment building next door.

