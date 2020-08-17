Chilliwack fire crews douse flaming car in apartment parkade

The fire happened early Sunday morning and the cause is under investigation

Fire crews successfully doused a car fire in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Firefighters from halls one, four and six responded to a call in the 45,000 block of McIntosh Avenue around 5 a.m.

They arrived to find a vehicle fully engulfed in flames in the ground-level parkade of a large apartment building.

Attacking the blaze, the firefighters quickly got it under control.

The vehicle suffered significant damage, but there were no civilian or firefighter injuries. The vinyl siding on the outside of the apartment building was damaged by the heat and units above the fire received light smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

