Chilliwack fire crews battle blaze on Broadway

A section of the busy street by the railroad tracks was full of emergency response vehicles

A fleet of emergency responders responded to a call on Broadway Avenue Wednesday afternoon where a house was on fire.

Smoke billowed from the roof of the home, located in the 9100 block near the railroad tracks, as crews moved in to battle the blaze.

People who were inside the home at the time made it out okay.

There was no known cause of the fire at the scene.

More details to follow.

House on fire in #Chilliwack on Broadway near the train tracks. Story to come pic.twitter.com/YISvR2rKu5 — Jesswearyermask Peters (@CHWKcommunity) September 9, 2020

@CHWKcommunityjpeters@theprogress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Chilliwack Progress