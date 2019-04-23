Chilliwack fatal hit-and-run case goes to B.C. Supreme Court

A memorial at Mary Street and Patten Avenue downtown Chilliwack in December 2016 near the location where 78-year-old Fourghozaman Firoozian was killed by a hit-and-run driver. (Progress file)

The fatal hit-and-run case of a beloved 78-year-old woman has finally landed in B.C. Supreme Court.

Fourghozaman Firoozian, known as “Farouk” to those who knew her in the community, died on Dec. 1, 2016 when she was struck by a vehicle in a crosswalk on Mary Street near Patten Avenue.

Seventy-year-old Linnea Louise Labbee was charged with one count of failure to stop at an accident causing bodily harm.

After she was struck that day in 2016, Firoozian was transported to hospital but succumbed to her injuries.

It wasn’t until October 2017 that Labbee was finally charged. Her first court appearance was on Nov. 2.

Most recently she had a three-day preliminary inquiry in provincial court in February 2019. Details of that hearing cannot be reported due to a publication ban.

The outcome was that the case has now moved to B.C. Supreme Court. Labbee was scheduled to make a first appearance at the higher court on April 23 at 2 p.m.

Firoozian was a beloved member of the community, actively involved in volunteer activities.

After her death, a candlelight vigil attended by more than 100 people was held. A roadside memorial was set up at the corner near where she was struck.

Those who knew her say the day she was killed the senior was on her way to donate food to Chilliwack Community Services and take part in the lunchtime Conversation Circle group for new immigrants.

