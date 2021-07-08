Chilliwack fan drive to prepare seniors for the next heat wave

Chilliwack Compassionate Care started a summer fan drive to help seniors living without air conditioning or a way to cool themselves in a heat wave. (Chilliwack Pro-Life)

The recent record-breaking heat wave that led to hundreds of sudden deaths in B.C. illustrated just how many vulnerable people need a way to keep cool fan.

And Chilliwack Compassionate Care is hoping to get as many fans as possible out to seniors in need.

Janelle Manzey with Chilliwack Compassionate Care (part of the Chilliwack Pro-Life Society) said they had about 60 fans in storage and gave out 20 to people in a low-income building on Wednesday.

“We want to get as many fans out to seniors before it starts to get hot again,” she said.

Many were shocked when the BC Coroners Service recorded more than 700 sudden deaths between June 25 and July 1, deaths where the heat wave was determined to be “a significant contributing factor.”

READ MORE: B.C. deaths triple over the past week, to 719, as a result of heat wave

READ MORE: Chilliwack RCMP responded to 19 sudden deaths within 48 hours

“This is a shocking number and we are very sad this is the result of our record-breaking heatwave here in B.C.,” according to a promotion by Chilliwack Compassionate Care for the fan drive. “We have realized there are many low income seniors who need fans to help them keep cool over the hot summer.”

Fans can be hard to come by right now, but some suppliers will give them a whole flat of fans because they know how they are going to be distributed to seniors in need.

• If anyone needs a fan or knows a senior who needs one, call 604-795-3091 or email office @chilliwackprolife.com.

• If anyone has a new or gently used fan or portable air conditioner to donate, that can be dropped off at the office at 4-45762 Patten Ave.

• To help financially, visit www.chilliwackprolife.com/comp-care/152-fan-drive to donate specifically to the fan drive.

