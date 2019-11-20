Chilliwack family’s missing dog found by letter carrier nine days later

Ten-month-old Frankie went missing from a Chilliwack dog sitter hired through Rover.com on Nov. 11, 2019. A downtown letter carrier found Frankie on Nov. 20 and she’s at the vet in recovery. (Submitted)

Frankie has been found!

The Levinsky family pit bull puppy that went missing on Nov. 11 soon after being dropped off at a dog sitter was found by a Chilliwack Canada Post letter carrier on Wednesday, nine days later.

Off in Mexico on vacation, Dan and Kim Levinsky were left worrying so far away while friends searched the streets of Chilliwack for their beloved family pet.

Signs were put up all over the downtown area. Frankie’s story was shared on social media. And people were out looking for the 10-month-old dog.

But on Wednesday, local letter carrier was doing her route when she spotted Frankie on Indigenous reserve land near Ashwell Road. She took a photo, it was shared, someone got in touch with the Levinskys who confirmed the dog was theirs and another woman brought Frankie home.

Dan Levinsky posted on Facebook that the dog had no visible injuries, and that she’s at the veterinarian having a bath, food and will spend the night there.

The family used Rover.com, a Seattle-based online marketplace for people to buy and sell pet care services including pet sitting, dog boarding, and dog walking. It’s described by some as the Uber for dogs or Airbnb for pets.

Within 30 minutes of being dropped off at a home in the downtown area, she jumped a fence and bolted.

The Levinskys will be back from their holiday on Friday and their reunion with Frankie, who will certainly have stories to tell of her adventures.

