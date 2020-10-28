Chilliwack family gets GoFundMe help after arson fire damaged belongings

The family was asleep in their Charles Street rental home when someone lit the porch on fire

Cathy Dick and her family will be getting some financial support from a GoFundMe account after their Charles Street house was set on fire Oct. 25, 2020 in Chilliwack. (GoFundMe.Com)

Cathy Dick and her family were rudely awakened in the early hours of Oct. 25 to find their Charles Street house on fire.

A GoFundMe account was created by the landlord to assist the Chilliwack family of five as they struggle to cover food and shelter expenses.

“What appears to be an act of arson has turned this family’s world upside down,” according to the GoFundMe page.

“As the landlord, and a father of young children myself, I can only imagine what they are going through.”

He’s reached out to the Chilliwack community with the crowdfunding page, and asking folks to help in any way that they can.

The fire broke out at about 3 a.m. and firefighters knocked it down, ensuring the family had been safely evacuated. The fire and water damage was mostly on the ground floor.

One person whose family owned the house in the 1970s and grew up there, urged the neighbours to help on the page.

“They have lost everything, so let’s go folks, dig in and help out,” Christopher Leclerc wrote. “Anything you can afford will be much appreciated.”

The ‘Support for Arson House Fire‘ page had 17 donations totalling $1,635 of the $7,500 goal on Oct. 28.

