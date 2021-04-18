Chilliwack emergency crews respond to vehicle down embankment at Chipmunk Creek

Search and Rescue join other responders to report of person trapped in vehicle for hours

Emergency responders have responded to a vehicle rollover call in Chilliwack in which an occupant has been reportedly trapped for about four hours.

The incident is up the Chilliwack River Valley, at Chipmunk Creek near Spoon Lake. A vehicle is reportedly down an embankment, and at least one person is trapped inside.

They were able to get a message out electronically, and it seems the occupant has been in the vehicle for about four hours.

The call came in just before 4 p.m. Sunday. By 4:45 p.m., fire crews were in place as well as the air ambulance, but the vehicle had not yet been located.

Chilliwack area firefighters, paramedics, RCMP and the Chilliwack Search and Rescue have been called to the scene, and a landing zone is being planned.

Follow this story for any additional updates.

