Chilliwack drug house raid turns up fentanyl, meth, stolen ID and ammunition

Three people detained during execution of search warrant at Vedder Crossing residence

Drugs believed to be fentanyl packaged for street level trade were among items seized by Chilliwack RCMP at a Vedder Crossing drug house raid on August 22, 2019. (File)

A Vedder Crossing drug house was shut down late last week by the Chilliwack RCMP.

Drugs, stolen identification and ammunition were seized during the execution of a search warrant in the 5400-block of Viola Street, a short street parallel to Vedder Road south of Keith Wilson Road.

On August 22, officers with the Chilliwack RCMP Priority Target Team (PTT) executed the search warrant at the residence.

As a result of the search, drugs police believe are fentanyl and methamphetamine, packaging for street level drug sales, dozens of pieces of stolen identification and ammunition were seized.

Three people were detained on scene and later released pending further investigation.

Following a thorough review of evidence gathered all circumstances of the investigation will be forwarded in a report by the RCMP to the Public Prosecution Service of Canada for their assessment of Criminal and Controlled Drug and Substance Act (CDSA) charges.

• RELATED: Weapons, drugs, cash, vehicles seized from downtown Chilliwack house

• RELATED: RCMP’s Emergency Response Team raid ‘clubhouse’ near Chilliwack homicide scene

RCMP on how to spot a crime house or drug dealer in the neighbourhood:

• Frequent and unusual traffic patterns.

• Frequent traffic stops where a resident comes out to talk briefly with occupants of a vehicle.

• House lights always on.

RCMP remind everyone who witness anything they believe to be suspicious in nature to contact the Chilliwack RCMP or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

@PeeJayAitchpaul.henderson@theprogress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.