Chilliwack driver who flipped car on overpass Sunday was impaired

Witnesses say rollover incident was preceded by vehicle and motorcycles speeding all over town

Driver of a car that rolled over on the Evans Road overpass in Chilliwack on May 24, 2020 was impaired, according to the RCMP. (Submitted)

The driver of a car that rolled over on the Evans Road overpass in Chilliwack on Sunday was impaired, according to the RCMP.

The two-vehicle crash happened at about 6:30 p.m. on May 24, at Evans and Yale Road. When RCMP arrived, an officer noted symptoms of intoxication in a 25-year-old man from Chilliwack who had allegedly been operating the overturned vehicle.

Police detained and later released the man from custody.

RCMP are submitting all circumstances of the investigation in a report to the B.C. Prosecution Service for assessment of charges for impaired driving.

“There is no excuse to get behind the wheel when impaired,” RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail said in a press release issued Thursday. “Our officers remain committed to removing impaired drivers from the roadways of our community.”

RCMP remind drivers that if your activities involve the consumption of alcohol or marijuana, to be responsible. They say if you plan to consume alcohol or marijuana, leave your car at home, and plan for a safe ride. Call a taxi or travel on public transit.

Several residents of neighbourhoods not even near the crash site say they saw the car in question, along with at least half a dozen motorcycles, travelling at extremely high rates of speed past areas where children were present.

Rail said the Mounties are investigating this crash as well as the speeding incidents leading up to this crash, and anyone with information about this or anything else suspicious in nature should contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

