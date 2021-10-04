Chilliwack dog park closed for morning work at Island 22

Brief closure at dog off-leash park in Chilliwack is for maintenance reasons, said FVRD

The off-leash dog park in Island 22 Regional Park will be closed in the morning.

The temporary closure at the popular dog park in Chilliwack is for maintenance reasons, according to the Fraser Valley Regional District.

It will be closed from 8 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Oct. 5.

The Island 22 dog park in #Chilliwack will be temporarily closed for maintenance from 8:00 am – 12:00 pm on Tuesday, October 5. pic.twitter.com/rlTkbH1DNg — Fraser Valley Regional District (@FraserValleyRD) October 4, 2021

