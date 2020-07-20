Chilliwack diver retrieves items dropped in Cultus Lake

'If anyone has lost anything in Cultus Lake, let me know I'll try and find it for you,' diver posted

These are some of the lost items retrieved recently from Cultus Lake. (Youtube screenshot)

A Chilliwack man has made it his mission to return a range of personal items he locates while diving at Cultus Lake.

Clayton Helkenberg posted on social media last week about the “random cool” things he found underwater around the Main Beach docks, and offered to get them back to their rightful owners.

The latest video posted on July 16 showed off some of his most recent finds like lighters, sunglasses, and even what looks like a diamond ring.

“If anyone has lost anything in Cultus Lake, let me know I’ll try and find it for you. This is what I do for fun!” Helkenberg posted.

Along with removing tonnes of garbage dropped into the lake, he’s also been able to return phones, jewellery, and more, as folks spot them on his videos, posted to his Aquatic Monkey Youtube account, and contact him.

