Chilliwack developer up for national housing award

A local developer is up for a national home building award for a custom build on Chilliwack Mountain.

Alair Homes Chilliwack already won the award for custom home valued over $1 million at the third annual Canadian Home Builders Association – Fraser Valley (CHBA-FV) Awards of Excellence held on Feb. 2 in Abbotsford.

Now Alair is a finalist in the CHBA National Awards in the category of custom detached homes from 3,500 to 5,000 square feet.

Alair is up against two Bellamy Homes projects from Kelowna, a Cada Construction house from Ottawa, Ont., and a Timberworx Custom Homes project from Aberfoyle, Ont.

At the Feb. 2 Fraser Valley awards, Alair was honoured alongside Kingcraft Construction awarded Custom Home Builder of the Year, Domèo Construction’s best single family home over 2,300 square feet in size under $650,000, and Abbotsford-based Diverse Properties for best multi-family low-rise development for Market Way Apartments in Garrison Crossing.

Alair’s finalist position on the national stage came out of 700 entries submitted by CHBA member with nearly 200 judges reviewing the entries over several weeks. There are 40 awards to be given out, 14 in the new home categories.

“Our categories reflect the incredible housing diversity in Canada: low-rise houses, high-rise apartments, and homes built for ownership or rental purposes,” CHBA CEO Kevin Lee said in a statement. “These finalists showcase the incredible innovation and creative design involved in building and renovating homes for a variety of price points.”

The CHBA National Awards will be given out at a gala even May 10 in Niagara Falls, Ont.

