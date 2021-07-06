Chilliwack Cultural Centre’s managing director is out after 11 years at the helm

Michael Cade said centre's board 'going in a different direction'; board says Cade 'vacating' the job

Michael Cade (seen here during a media tour of the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on June 29, 2010) was informed by the board of directors with the Chilliwack Arts and Cultural Centre Society that his employment contract would not be renewed at the end of June 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

The man who has been at the helm of the Chilliwack Cultural Centre since its opening in 2010 is no longer employed by the society that operates the venue.

Michael Cade was the artistic and managing director of the centre for 11 years and last month he was informed by the board of directors with the Chilliwack Arts and Cultural Centre Society that his employment contract would not be renewed at the end of June.

The society is “going in a different direction,” Cade wrote in a public social media post on June 28.

“The Board wishes to announce that the Chilliwack Cultural Centre is undergoing a change in leadership,” the board of directors said in a press release issued July 5. “Mr. Michael Cade is vacating his role as artistic and managing director of the centre.”

June 30 was Cade’s last day with the Chilliwack Cultural Centre although he noted that he had not been in the office since June 21.

“I am parting company with the board on good terms,” Cade said.

Supporters of Cade called it a “tragic loss” for the centre and the community of Chilliwack. Others said he was the “heart and soul” of the Chilliwack Cultural Centre.

“Over the last 12 years the Cultural Centre staff, volunteers, partners, sponsors, patrons, and supporters have built a true centre of excellence. I would encourage you to reach out to the board of directors to ask that they continue this path of excellence with the well-rounded mixture of community and professional offerings in the theatres that you have come to expect,” Cade added. “Additionally, please support the fantastic arts and crafts programs that are on offer through the Cultural Centre – I know I will be.”

The board went on to thank Cade for his years of work at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre.

“The board is very appreciative of Mr. Cade’s contribution to the success of the centre and wishes him the best in his future endeavours.”

Programming at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre is continuing as planned with the easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

RELATED: In-person art classes, workshops return to Chilliwack Cultural Centre

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com

Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Chilliwack Progress