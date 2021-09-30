Chilliwack Cultural Centre seeks new executive director

A new executive director is being sought to lead the Chilliwack Cultural Centre. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress file)

The Chilliwack Arts and Cultural Centre Society board of directors is looking for a new executive director to lead the Chilliwack Cultural Centre.

The announcement came three months after the position became vacant. The centre has been under interim leadership since late June.

“The role description, which has been posted to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre website, describes the ideal candidate as a collaborative, dynamic and inspirational leader who can build on previous successes and shape the centre’s future at the heart of a thriving, increasingly diverse, regional landscape of arts and culture,” stated the Sept. 28 press release.

The position of executive director reports to the board of directors and has responsibility for all centre operations.

“This is an exciting time for the Chilliwack Cultural Centre as we embark on a search for new leadership,” said board president Kim Harder. “We are filling a critical role that will steward the evolution of the centre as it continues to meet the diverse cultural interests of our community. To take that bold step forward, the centre deserves the benefit of a thorough, nation-wide search using the broadest possible network.”

Michael Cade was the artistic and managing director of the centre for 11 years and was informed by the board of directors with the Chilliwack Arts and Cultural Centre Society that his employment contract would not be renewed at the end of June, 2021.

To inform the search strategy and process for hiring a new director, the board got support from independent consultant Mary Blais – a Canadian arts and culture specialist with a deep personal understanding of what the role requires.

Applications for the executive director position will be accepted until Oct. 25. For more info, go to chilliwackculturalcentre.ca.

Mary Blais has served on a number of boards, among them B.C.’s ArtStarts in Schools where she chaired the Outreach Committee, the Board of the B.C. Alliance for Arts + Culture, and Banff Heritage Tourism. She has held the role of Executive Director at the Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity and recently served as an advisor on the Leadership Emergency Arts Network, helping Canadian arts organizations deal with the implications of the pandemic. Blais is also a volunteer mentor to arts organizations across Canada through the Business for the Arts artsVest program.

