Chilliwack COVID case count slowly drops as other areas of B.C. experience surge

Chilliwack is still a hot spot in terms of cases per 100,000 population

Chilliwack’s COVID case count remains high, but other areas of the province are faring worse in the latest report from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control. (BCCDC graphic)

Chilliwack’s COVID case count is holding steady while other areas of the province are getting worse.

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) releases weekly data for local health areas (LHA) every Wednesday.

For the period of Jan. 17-23, Chilliwack recorded 122 cases, three more than last week but well below the peak of 156 recorded between Dec. 27 and Jan. 2.

The lowest case count over the last two months was 100, tallied between Dec. 20-26.

Chilliwack is still one of the province’s hot spots, with 15.1 to 20 daily cases per 100,000 population, but there are signs the eastern Fraser Valley is getting a handle on things.

Abbotsford, which was among B.C.’s worst LHAs two weeks ago with 263 cases, dropped to 207 last week and 201 this week. Even Surrey’s case count is coming down, 589 this week after hitting 925 two weeks ago.

But smaller locales across the northern and coastal areas of the province are becoming new hot-spots, with places like Kitimat, Terrance, Burns Lake and Prince Report moving into the ’20-plus cases per 100,000 people’ category.

See all the BCCDC data online at bccdc.ca/health-info/diseases-conditions/covid-19/data

