Chilliwack COVID case count moving towards zero

From a high of 156 around Christmas, Chilliwack's local health authority reported just 17 last week

Chilliwack’s weekly COVID case count has dropped below 20 in the latest report from the BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC).

Chilliwack’s local health authority (LHA) released data for the period of June 6 to 12, recording just 17 cases for that seven day period. Chilliwack had 30 cases the week prior.

The average per 100,000 people now calculates to between .1 and 5, which puts Chilliwack in the second best of the six categories provided by the BCCDC.

While most of the province is in great shape, a neighbor to the east experienced a slight uptick in COVID cases last week. Agassiz’s count increased from two to seven. Even a small increase in a small community is significant, and Agassiz’s average per 100,000 people jumped to between 5.1 and 10.

Further east, Hope dropped to zero COVID cases after having two the week prior.

To the west, Abbotsford dipped from 115 to 73 and Surrey dropped below the 200 mark at 172.

There are no true hot-spots (20-plus cases per 100,000 people) remaining in the province, but there are four regions that are still on the higher side. The Windermere, Peace River South, Peace River North and Upper Skeena LHAs all reported between 10.1 and 15 cases per 100,000 people last week.

