Chilliwack Community Services kicks off ‘I Care’ campaign with hotdog handout

The fifth annual year-end fundraiser hopes to raise $110,000 to fund CCS programs

Chilliwack mayor Ken Popove set up shop in the Lil’ Joes food truck Thursday afternoon, handing out hotdogs to Chilliwack Central elementary school students. (Eric J. Welsh/ Chilliwack Progress)

Chilliwack mayor Ken Popove served up hotdogs to dozens of Chilliwack Central Elementary School students Thursday afternoon, helping to kick off the fifth annual Chilliwack Community Services ‘I Care’ campaign.

Popove interacted with students through the window of the Lil’ Joes food truck.

It was the first of four hotdog events, to be followed by Vedder elementary on Oct. 27, Highroad Academy on Oct. 28 and Robertson elementary on Oct. 30.

“We had this idea that we wanted to bring some joy to kids, especially with these uncertain times,” said Chilliwack Community Services’ Julie Nickel, “We approached local businesses and asked them if they wanted to support us on this journey, and several said yes. They are sponsoring the hotdogs, and any extra money will start off our ‘I Care’ campaign.”

The four businesses supporting the project are District 1881, Canex, MNP and Fraser Valley Roofing.

And of course, Lil’ Joes, bringing smiles to faces with delicious dawgs.

“If businesses want to be a part of this, we can always go to more schools,” Nickel noted. “If you want to help support Chilliwack Community Services in any way, you can call our office (604-792-4267 ) or visit our website at www.comserve.bc.ca.”

The ‘I Care’ campaign is Chilliwack Community Services’ year end fundraiser, supporting 36 programs.

The fundraising goal this year is $110,000 which is in line with past years. They raised $120,000 in 2019 after setting a goal of $100,000.

“Our programs serve about 7,000 residents,” said CCS’s Shirley Triemstra. “So go to our website, check our thermometre and help us meet our goal!”

