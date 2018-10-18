Chilliwack City Watch member helps RCMP catch drunk driver

RCMP credit alert Chilliwack City Watch patrollers for the driving prohibition issued to an alleged impaired driver by police last week.

Just after midnight on Oct. 6, a Chilliwack RCMP officer was flagged down by patrolling Chilliwack City Watch members who reported a vehicle swaying across the street as it travelled along the 45000-block of Yale Road.

The suspect vehicle was quickly located and stopped by the officer who noted alleged symptoms of intoxication in the 59-year-old driver from Chilliwack.

Evidence gathered during the stop led to police issuing a 90-day road-side driving prohibition to the driver.

“Police working together with the citizens who are involved in community-based programs remains a powerful means of ensuring the safety of our roadways and neighbourhoods,” says RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail. “We encourage people to be involved with keeping our community safe by reporting suspicious activity.”

For more information on community based programs offered by the Chilliwack Crime Prevention Society such as: Block Watch, City Watch, Speed Watch, and Crime Free Multi-Housing, contact the Chilliwack Crime Prevention Office at 604-393-3000.

RCMP remind everyone who witnesses anything they believe to be suspicious in nature to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

