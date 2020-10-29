Chilliwack Chiefs forwards on early-season Central Scouting watch list

Ayrton Martino and Sasha Teleguine are on the National Hockey League radar

The 2020 National Hockey League draft is barely in the books, but Central Scouting has already put out its watch list for 2021 and two Chilliwack Chiefs are on the radar.

Ayrton Martino is off to a solid start with the junior A club, scoring seven points in six ‘extended training camp’ games. All seven of the 18-year-old forward’s points are assists.

Martino spent the last two seasons with the St. Michael’s Buzzers of the Ontario Junior Hockey League (OJHL). Last year, he led his team and finished third in all of the OJHL with 79 points in 48 games.

He is committed to Clarkson University next season and has been given a B grade, indicating a player who would be expected to go in the second or third round.

READ MORE: Chilliwack Chiefs acquire point-producing forward Ayrton Martino in trade

READ MORE: Chilliwack Chiefs add power forward Sasha Teleguine

Sasha Teleguine has been given a C grade, which would have him going in the fourth round or later.

The 18-year-old forward from Massachusetts played the previous three seasons at Thayer Academy. In his final year with the team (2019-20), he led them in goals (21), assists (31) and points (52). He finished his prep school career with 89 points in 83 games.

Teleguine is committed to Northeastern University next year.

The highest rated BCHLer is Trail Smoke Eaters forward Kent Johnson, who is seen as a potential first round pick.

He is projected by many prognosticators to be a top-10 selection and some even have him inside the top five.

Johnson led the BCHL with 101 points in 2019-20. His 41 goals and 60 assists were also tops in the league. He was awarded the Vern Dye Memorial trophy as the BCHL MVP and was named the top forward in the Canadian Junior Hockey League.

Johnson is currently at the University of Michigan.

Other BCHLers making the Central Scouting list are Penticton defencemen Jack Bar (B trade), Jason Marsella (C grade) and Owen Murray (C grade), Vees forward Finlay Williams (C grade) and West Kelowna Warriors forward Charles-Alexis Legault.

@ProgressSportseric.welsh@theprogress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Chilliwack Progress