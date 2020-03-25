Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce is posting shop local updates

The Shop Local updates offer a running list of what's open in Chilliwack, and to what degree

The Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce has launched a shop local initiative with daily updates on the blog. (Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce)

It’s a Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce effort to strongly encourage folks to shop locally.

Chamber officials and partners have put together a “comprehensive list of various businesses, essential service providers and more that are open, and to what degree in Chilliwack,” according to the March 25, 2020 post.

The Shop Local updates are geared to supporting small business and can be found on the chamber’s website on a blog post. They’re being shared with the hashtag #chilliwacktogether.

“Please check back for daily updates as things progress. If you do not see your registered business on this list or if your listing is no longer accurate, we would be happy to update your information,” according to the post.

To update the list or make changes email daisy@chilliwackchamber.com or Taylor, info@chilliwackchamber.com.

“We are working diligently to ensure this information is up to date and correct.”

Here’s the list, reprinted to share the information widely, as of March 25:

Fitness and Health

Cheam Sports: 11-5 daily for phone orders and will deliver. Ideas- gloves, rollerblades, road hockey sticks etc

Chilliwack Hit: Hosting a new HIT@Home program, launching new workouts each week

Club XO: Offering online classes.

Jack’s Cycle: Open regular hours.

Optimum Sports: Tele-Health appointments starting March 23. 604-703-6470 or email info@optimumclinic.ca

Orange Theory: Studio is closed. Offering online classes to keep members active. Check their social media for more info.

Oxygen Yoga Studio: Offering online classes through Facebook.

Pumphouse Chilliwack: Follow on Instagram for some home workouts

Renewed Hope Counselling: Video and Phone Counselling Available. Specializing in Anxiety & Depression (604) 798-8943

The AC Chilliwack: Online Counselling (phone or video conferencing)

Thrive Collective: Counselling & Wellness: Providing support through counselling over the phone and through video. Contact them at info@thrivewellbc.com

Yellow Birth Doula: hosting classes online and lowered class prices

9round Sardis: Follow on Instagram for some home workouts

Closed until further notice:

Ascend Fitness & Lifestyle

Anytime Fitness

Chilliwack Giants: Camps Cancelled

Garrison Running

Murph’s Gym

Planet Fitness

Restorative Health: Closed until April 1

Studio B

Grocery Stores:

Brightside Eggs: Open Daily M-F 6am-8pm Sat-Sun 6am-7pm – Vehicle pick up available, just give them a honk when you get there.

Fraser Valley Meats: Tuesday -Saturday 10am-5pm

Fresh Co. : Open 8am-8pm Daily.

Hofstede’s: The cafe area is closed until further notice. Still providing soups, paninis, meat pies etc. for take-out. If you would like to place an order for pick0up or arrange a delivery call 604-824-1192 ext. 103.

Local Harvest: Open 8am – 6pm including the bakery & Anita’s organic flours and dry goods.

Mad Butcher: Tuesday to Saturday 10am-5pm

Produce Gone Wild: Open Monday – Saturday’s 8am-6pm

Real Canadian Superstore: Hours of Operation: 7am-8am for seniors and those needing extra assistance; 8am-8pm for regular public.

Sardis Bakery: open 10-3 Tuesday to Saturday

Sardis Health Food Store: Open

Save On Foods: Open hours of Operation: 7am-8am for Vulnerable and sensitive shoppers; 8am-8pm for regular public.

Safeway: Open 8am-8pm Daily.

The Town Butcher: Open Monday to Saturday 10-6 / Sundays 10-5

Walmart: Open 7am-11pm Daily.

Hiring:

Amazon– Hiring all positions- no experience necessary

Johnston’s Quality Meats: Hiring meat cutters and cooks. Please email hr@johnstons.ca

Prospera Credit Union: Our open opportunities are listed at www.prospera.ca/careers and applications are received online.

Real Candian Superstore – Hiring temporary staff. Visit www.loblaw.ca/tempjobs

Save On Foods: Hiring temporary positions. visit www.saveonfoods.com/work-with-us/

Recreation:

Chilliwack Golf Course: lounge update (closed and reassessing plan) Golf course open

Cultus Lake Golf Club: Open

Cultus Lake Toptracer Driving Range: Open

Excel Martial Arts: Offering 2 20-minute online classes daily through zoom.

Holiday Trails RV Resort: All reservations are to be made online only or by phone only. Please go to www.holidaytrailsresorts.com to make a reservation or call the appropriate resort. Site assignment and your paperwork will be placed outside the doors of the registration office. Our registration offices will be closed to the public and our stores will also be closed.

Kinkora Golf Course: Open for business

Meadowlands Golf Course: Open

Tiny Tinkles Music Studio: Online services available: Offering live classes for babies, toddlers and preschoolers starting March 23rd.For registration email Deb Krol – tinytinklesmusic@gmail.com

Closed until further notice:

Cheam Leisure Centre

Cheam Mountain Golf Course

Chilliwack Coliseum

Chilliwack Landing Leisure Centre

Elements Casino Chilliwack

Exit Chilliwack

PRISM Studio

Wayland Sports

Restaurants:

All restaurants are delivery only – Skip the Dishes/Door Dash, etc.

Alicia’s Flavours: Open for take-out and offering 10% off.

Boston Pizza: Open for take-out and delivery 12-9pm daily.

Brown’s Socialhouse: Dining room is closed. Offering take-out and Skip the Dishes delivery between 11am-8pm. Offering a free Orange Theory class with take-out orders.

Canton Garden: Delivery only. Reduced fee $5.00 charge.

Circle Square Doughnuts: Open for Takeout, Free Curbside Delivery and Free Delivery in Chilliwack (with a purchase of $40.00 or more) Open Tuesday to Saturday 8-2pm

Crazy Gringo – Open 11-7 Tuesday to Sunday – curbside delivery.

Earl’s: Take out & delivery only. Check social sites for hours as they do change.

Flame Southern BBQ: Open for take out, free curbside delivery, free delivery of over $40Call 604-751-1727 open 8-2pm

Frankie’s: Open for take-out, pick-up and Skip the Dishes. Offering a free dessert with take-out orders.

Fresh Slice Cottonwood Mall: Open from 12-8pm daily for delivery. Call 604-846-0446

Greek Islands: Open for take-out and delivery after 4pm (dinner only)

Harvest Store and Cafe: Open 9am-3pm every day for take-out and curbside pick-up.

Homer Restaurant: Open for pick up and delivery

Lakeside Beach Club: Take out only. Open Wednesday – Sunday.

Legends Bistro: Open for takeout

Major League 2 Taphouse & Sports Bar: Open for Skip the Dishes orders

Mr. Mikes Steak House: 20% off all phoned-in orders for curbside pick-up. Free delivery through Skip the Dishes. Hours of Operation: 11am – 7pm daily.

Original Joe’s: Open for take-out and Skip The Dishes.

Paliottis Chilliwack: Open for delivery from 4pm-8pm Tuesday-Saturday and receive 10% off your first order.

Rendezvous – Delivery and Take out- $10 Take and Bake pasta and also good for donations

Buy 1 for your family or 2, but you can also buy more to donate. Rendezvous has partnered with and has been assisting The Chilliwack Seniors Resource Society as well as an organziation that feeds children- they have delivered more than 75 meals to date! “Make Kindness the new norm”

Ricky’s All day Grill- 20% off phone in and pick up

Shandhar Hut: Take out only from 3pm – 8:30pm every day.

Sherry’s Carpathian Kitchen: Open Tues – Friday 9am – 3pm for take out lunches & frozen retail. Call for orders 604-792-8073.

SinAmen Bun Co: Home delivery Sunday orders must be place by Saturday 9pm etransfer only 604 845 0085

Younies Family Restaurant: Open for take out orders. Monday to Saturday 10am -2pm.

White Spot: Hours of Operation: Sunday – Thursday 11am-8pm; Friday & Saturday 11am-9pm

Closed until further notice:

BC Urban Kitchen & Wine Bar

Bravo

Cookie’s Grill

Cultivate Cafe

Curly Kale Eatery

Decades

Old Yale Brewing

SaraBella Gluten Free Cafe

Vita Bella

Paliottis

Retail:

All Things Being Eco: Open and have cleaning supplies in stock.

Benanna Bakery- Free Home Delivery

Beyond Nutrition Chilliwack: open this week from 9am to 4pm offering pick up and delivery 604 824 1770 – practicing social distancing rules & orders online available – https://beyondnutrition.ca

Canadian Tire: Open 8am-6pm daily.

Canex Building Supplies- Starting March 23rd- all pick ups from the yard and store must be prearranged by calling 604-858-8188 (8-4pm)

Cascade Vitamins – Open Monday to Friday from 9:30am to 5:30pm.

Cheam Sports: Open 11am-5pm daily. Order over the phone and have items delivered. Call 604-792-1130

Costco – Tuesdays and Thursdays starting March 24th will open to individuals over 60 (pharmacy included) from 8-9am; food court will remain regular hours

Cottonwood Mall: Updates on our retailers https://cottonwoodmall.ca/mall-info/mall-hours/

Creekside Home Decor: Open Tuesday- Saturday 11-3pm and before and after hours by appointment only. orders@creeksidehomedecor.com or call 604•795•4299

Edge Nutrition: Call ahead and have your orders packaged for pick up. 604-824-1018

Fairfeild Island Flowers: Roadside stall. E transfer and exact change only. 8 to 5pm 47409 Fairfield Road. Please only touch the bouquet you are selecting.

Fortins: Hours of operation: Chilliwack location – 8am-6pm Monday – Friday; 8am-5:30pm Saturday; 9am-5pm Sunday & HolidaysVedder location – 8:30am-5:30pm Monday – Friday; 8:30am-5:30pm Saturday; 9:30am-5pm Sunday & Holidays

Goods at the Hoods’ Vintage & Antiques: Young Rd. & 5th Ave – Open Tuesday-Saturday 10-5

GP Home Furniture: Available for phone orders. Free delivery if item fits in a car. $25 for local delivery and curb side drop off available. Call for more information. (604) 792-9519

Lickman Liquor Store: Open 9am – 11pm

Minter Country Garden: store shopping is closed, however, online shopping, call in orders can be placed and they will bring them to your car.

Mountainview Harley Davidson: Open Tues-Sat 10-5pm, Sunday/Monday closed

Musicworx Audio Video: Retail closed excepted by appointment. Offering Free delivery and free phone technical support. For Sales, Service and Support call 604-795-6655.

Pic Eco Refills: Monday to Friday 9am-6pm; Sat and Sun 10am-5pm

Popeye’s chilliwack– FREE home delivery on orders $49 or more 604-402-2220

Staples: Hours of operation: Monday to Friday, 10 am – 7pm; Saturday to Sunday 11am – 5pm

Sticky’s Garrison– Sunday 12-5pm; Mon-Sat 12pm-7pm

Suits & Socks: Open 10-4 Monday through Friday www.suitsandsocks.com

Switzers Vintage: Appointment only. Call Jim at 604-819-3579

Vedder Mountain Bike co– open regular hours

Old Yale Brewing- online orders and local delivery

Closed Until Further Notice:

Blossom Floral Design

Did I Mention Flowers?

Quiks Floral

Lolly’s Fashion Lounge

Magnolia Clothing Boutique

Mark’s

Payton & Buckle Fine Footwear

Pedal Sport: closed until March 28th

Soccer Plus

The Book Man

The Button Box

Wink’s

Salons:

** NOTE** All Barbershops, Salons, nail estheticians, health spas, massage parlours, tattoo shops and others are ORDERED to CLOSE (Health Minister- March 21, 2pm)

Services:

A & H Appliance: Offering appliance repairs and installations. Certified electrician services.

Bowes Picfords: Open Regular hours

BUNY’S N’ Bugs: Open regular hours however have suspended their 24 hr emerg services – phone calls requested to book appointments 604-795-2869.

Chilliwack Ford: Open: Sales Mon to Sat 8:30 to 5 closed Sundays. Parts and Service 7:30 to 5:30 closed Sat & Sun

Chilliwack U-Lock Mini Storage: Will remain open. We are disinfecting all public access points as much as possible. But we do urge customers to please call first, pay online, or do as much business with us via email as possible.

Connext Staffing Solutions: Brad Read has a large group of local people looking for any type of work that is available. Call or Text Brad 604-378 -1792

Corbin Bailie CPA Inc – Offering 100 % remote sessions, and able to do tax returns without needing to meet in person. Contact – cbailie@bailiecpa.ca or 604-819-9997. www.bailiecpa.ca

Cream of the Crop Childcare: Open and can help families needing care. Flexible hours for frontline workers. (604) 402-2273

Expedia Cruise ship Centers: Closed to the public but still very much available to assist in bookings for the future. 604-795-6066 or email chilliwack@cruiseshipcenters.com

Hub insurance – Avail by phone 604-703-7070 and drive thrus available.

Ironside: Open regular business hours (Mon-Fri, 8am – 4:30pm), however we are closed to walk-in customers and are taking orders/repair requests via phone 604-795-5725 or email info@idmi.ca. Parts can be dropped off/picked up from outside Front store doors where necessary.

Johnston Meier Insurance Offices: Office is closed to walk-ins. Providing all insurance needs via phone or email from 9am-6pm. Call 604-858-6649 or email luckaluck@jmins.com

Kirkpatrick Auto & Fleet: Mon – Friday 8am-5pm and Sat 8:30-4:30 Closed Sundays604 793 9893 or kirksauto@telus.net

Marcom Signs & Graphics: Open and offer free delivery service.

Minuteman Press – online orders and payments, deliveries on items other than blueprints and photocopies

Morrow’s Moving and Storage: Open Regular hours

Mountain Pacific Mechanical: Open with strict action to prevent COVID -19. All vehicle bookings to be done via phone or email.604-402-1111 or service@mountainpacific.net. All parts to be dropped off outside the parts department.

Ocean SoftWash – Offering free disinfection solution to treat all high touch surfaces. Available to pick up 7 days a week at the shop. Call Rene 604-670-6660

3-46197 Fourth Ave, Chilliwack – weekdays 8 – 4:30 weekends, open by appointment (text 604.628.4676) Office 604.670.6660

Peak CNC Machining – Manufacturing needs. Can do repairs. Please call Glen at 604-702-8370 for any pick ups or drops. www.peakcnc.com

Pettie’s Plumbing & Heating – is available during regular hours – Phone: 604-897-0711

Pioneer Building Supplies: Open for pick-up and delivery only. Please call ahead. Call 604-795-7238

Prime Signs – Open regular hours. Delivery and curbside pick up available.

ServiceMaster Clean of the Fraser Valley: Open and are offering sanitization services from a specialized team.

Simpson Auto: Open Tuesday to Saturday for auto repairs.

Closed until further notice:

The Royal Hotel

Social Services:

Chilliwack Hospice Society: Phone or video support for people suffering from grief

Call Lucy 778-860-4012 or Jen 778-860-4021- Leave a message and they will call you back as soon as possible

Teen Support: Brandon 778-860-4396

Technology:

Empyrion technologies inc.: With The current Covid-19 situation pushing many companies to provide work from home opportunities for their staff, we are working hard to meet the greater demand. If you need assistance setting up secure access to your Business network, we will do our best to assist! Whether you need to connect remotely, utilize chat/video technology, & document sharing technologies or port your office phone to home, we are staffed and able to help.

Call our help desk @ 604-824-3777 or email sales@empyrion.net

Kerkhoff Technologies / Crafty Penguin: With many offices and companies moving to work from home, we are able to help them to connect remotely, utilize chat/video technology, document sharing etc. We are staffed and able to help and serve in a variety of ways, to help people to adapt to the “new normal” and be as productive as possible.

Email wim@kerkhofftech.ca or call 604-824-2770 and my team will respond to help.

Myriad Information Technology Solutions: Myriad ITs is offering a Myriad of solutions for businesses and individuals who wish to work from home or remote. Many services are offered to provide access to work networks/documents through a secure VPN connection, video/audio conferencing, phones etc. We have extended our support hours to meet the demand and to make sure that you and your business have the peace of mind.

Myriad Team: Email: info@myriadits.com or call 604-792-0670 and we will be happy to assist you.

