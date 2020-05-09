Chilliwack care home now has five confirmed COVID-19 cases

Fraser Health announced April 22, 2020 that a resident at Eden Care Centre in Chilliwack has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in isolation. By May 7, 2020 there were five cases. (Paul Henderson/ The Progress)

There are now five residents who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 at Eden Care Centre in Chilliwack, according to Fraser Health.

The first case was reported on April 22 at the Charles Street home, and that resident was in isolation in long-term care.

While there have been other cases in Chilliwack being dealt with at Chilliwack General Hospital, this was the first case that Fraser Health officially confirmed in Chilliwack.

According to numbers released on May 8, there are now five confirmed cases at Eden Care and no deaths due to the novel coronavirus.

There are currently outbreaks at nine long-term care and assisted living facilities in Fraser Health, and seven in Vancouver Coastal Health.

Outbreaks are declared over at 19 facilities in both health regions.

In a Saturday update, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 15 new cases of COVID-19 for a total of 2,330.

“Every health region in British Columbia has patients with COVID-19: 871 are in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 1,098 are in the Fraser Health region, 125 are in the Island Health region, 180 are in the Interior Health region and 56 are in the Northern Health region.

“We are saddened to report two new COVID-19 related deaths in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, for a total of 129 deaths in British Columbia. We offer our condolences to everyone who has lost their loved ones.”

Since Friday there were no new long-term care or assisted-living facility outbreaks.

Henry suggested British Columbians should give their mothers the gift of staying safe and healthy tomorrow, on Mother’s Day.

“To our seniors and elders, we know how lonely it can be with your family and friends unable to visit you right now. The nature of COVID-19, with its greater impact on our older citizens, means the best thing you can do to protect yourself is to minimize your contact with others.

“For our elders in long-term care and assisted-living facilities, we are working hard to find innovative ways to allow for that important social connection in a safe way.

“‘Few faces in big spaces’ will be the key to our shared success. Let’s continue to do our part to keep our curve flat.”

