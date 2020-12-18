Chilliwack Canadian Tire owners make sizable donation to Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation

Marcel and Stella Nadeau are helping the FVHCF campaign to buy a Radiographic Fluoroscopic unit

The Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation (FVHCF) is one big step closer to buying a new Radiographic Fluoroscopic unit for the Chilliwack General Hospital.

The donation was made by Chilliwack Canadian Tire owner Marcel Nadeau and his wife, Stella. The amount of the donation is not being disclosed at their request.

“The cornerstone of any great city is its hospital” Marcel said. “We want to show our appreciation for what our hospital and especially its caring people do for our community.”

A Radiographic Fluoroscopy is used to evaluate specific areas of the body. These include the bones, bowel, muscles, heart vessels, and joints. A continuous x-ray beam is passed through the body part and sent to a video monitor so that the body part and its motion can be seen in detail.

The machine would reside in the Medical Imaging department at CGH.

“A gift like this helps make a difference to care for patients not only in Chilliwack but for our surrounding area,” said Liz Harris, executive director of the FVHCF. “I can’t thank Stella and Marcel enough for their support.”

To join the Nadeaus contributing to the Radiographic Fluoroscopy campaign, phone the FVHCF at 1-877-661-0314 or visit www.fvhcf.ca.

The FVHCF raises funds for vital equipment and programs funded or endorsed by Fraser Health, serving the communities of Chilliwack, Abbotsford, Mission, Hope, Agassiz and Harrison Hot Springs.

