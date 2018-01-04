Chilliwack businesses respond after Rotary Train shed theft

More than $5,000 worth of items stolen now replaced

Local Rotarians are praising the community and local businesses for coming together after a recent theft of thousands of dollars of items.

The Chilliwack Fraser Rotary Club’s train shed was broken into on Oct. 15 last year and items valued at $5,200 were stolen.

The Rotary train is operated by the club at many local events, such as the Christmas Parade, and generates funds which go directly back into Chilliwack community projects.

• READ MORE: Chilliwack Rotary club reports $4,200 theft at storage shed

The break-and-enter was reported by The Progress, after which club president Fieny van den Boom said the community responded.

“The public response to the burglary and our losses was quite overwhelming,” van den Boom said. “We received phenomenal coverage in local media and on social media, which showed the immense regard with which Rotary is held in our community.”

Thanks to the response of the RCMP along with donations from businesses and the community, most items have now been replaced or recovered.

“Thanks to these amazing local businesses we are able to continue our work locally and internationally,” van den Boom said.

Specifically, the club wanted to publicly acknowledge the following companies. Without their assistance, the Rotary Train would not have been able to be on display at the Dec. 2 Christmas parade.

• KMS Tools – Terry Allin

• Eze Rent-It – Russ Walsh

• Canadian Tire – Marcel Nadeau

• Contact Security – Erik Devisser

• City of Chilliwack

• Doug’s Lock & Key – Charlotte Martin

• GEC Contracting – Gerry Enns

• Simpson Auto – Neil Simpson

• Steeltec Industries – Dave Shaw

