Chilliwack businesses asked to weigh in on banning plastics

City of Chilliwack is shifting single-use consultation focus to local businesses for feedback

City of Chilliwack is studying how to reduce single-use plastics. (Sue Misao/ The Herald file)

City of Chilliwack is shifting its focus to local businesses to get feedback and input on the idea of reducing single-use items in Chilliwack.

It’s the next phase of consultation in determining the best way to reduce single-use plastics and other waste materials from the Chilliwack waste stream.

“We want to keep Chilliwack a great place to live, so we are looking into what more can be done to reduce waste and eliminate litter in Chilliwack,” stated Mayor Ken Popove in July 2019 when he introduced the idea in council chambers.

There are three ways coming soon for commercial business owners to provide the city with feedback: Attend the open house, participate in a workshop, or take the survey.

The open house is set for Jan. 23, at Evergreen Hall, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“Drop by to learn more about the project, see what options are being explored to reduce waste and ask staff your top questions,” according to a city notification.

If planning to attend the open house, participants are asked to RSVP by January 20 by emailing environment@chilliwack.com.

The workshop is set for Jan. 28, 12 noon to 1:30 p.m. in the Sardis Library to generate ideas to overcome barriers to single-use reduction. Lunch provided.

Entrepreneurs can also take the survey, which will be posted at chilliwack.com the week of January 20.

“The survey, open house and workshop are intended to receive feedback specifically from businesses that deal with substantial quantities of single-use items. Letters have also been mailed out to target businesses regarding consultation opportunities.”

Council voted last summer to hire a consultant to lead “a comprehensive public and stakeholder consultation process” and to choose the best mechanism for Chilliwack to reduce single-use plastics, impacting residents as well as commercial operations.

Staff estimated it would take until spring 2021 to implement a made-for-Chilliwack strategy, and the consultation process was to cost an estimated $50,000.

They started with pop-up consultation sessions for the public, and are now turning to the business sector for input.

