Chilliwack business wins national award for outstanding corporate culture

Harmonic Machine Inc. has been recognized in the 'Canada's Most Admired' awards

Stu Mathers, a Red-Seal ticketed Machinist, works on one of the CNC multi-tasking machining centers at Chilliwack’s Harmonic Machine Inc.

A Chilliwack business has been recognized for its corporate culture, winning a national award.

Harmonic Machine Inc. is one of six B.C. based businesses — out of 51 winners — deemed worthy by Waterstone Human Capital. Waterstone presents the ‘Canada’s Most Admired’ awards annually to the “best-in-class Canadian organizations and CEOs for fostering high performance corporate cultures that help sustain a competitive advantage.”

Harmonic Machine Inc. won in the ‘Corporate Cultures of 2020 – Emerging’ category, and will receive the award at a gala on Apr. 22, 2021.

The category is for businesses with revenues over $5 million but under $25 million, with more than 25 employees.

“I genuinely believe that creating a positive working environment is the key to success and longevity,” said Harmonic Machine Inc. CEO Nathan Neels. “By cultivating a stellar culture, we can attract a unique workforce and perform at a very high level.”

According to its website, Harmonic Machine Inc. “is a manufacturing company specializing in advanced machining.”

Other B.C. based winners include Langley’s Centra Windows Inc. and Vancouver’s Eastside Games in the ‘Corporate Cultures of 2020 – Growth’ category, Surrey’s Coast Capital Savings and Vancouver’s Odlum Brown Limited in the ‘Corporate Cultures of 2020 – Mid-Market’ category and Vancouver’s SAP Canada in the ‘Corporate Cultures of 2020 – Enterprise’ category.

“At Waterstone, we believe corporate culture drives performance and that it’s your organization’s greatest asset,” said Marty Parker, President and Chief Executive Officer of Waterstone Human Capital and Chair of the Canada’s Most Admired program. “This year’s award winners each demonstrate a commitment to culture as competitive advantage. They set a truly admirable example of how cultivating and sustaining great cultures can ultimately drive outstanding growth and performance.”

