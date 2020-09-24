Chilliwack Business Excellence Awards return in 2021 with six new categories

Using a virtual format, the awards will celebrate innovation and inspiration in a pandemic

Chilliwack’s annual Business Excellence Awards will have a new look in 2021, celebrating innovation and inspiration during an extremely challenging year.

The Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the Chilliwack Progress and other sponsors to present six new honours, three for businesses/organizations and three for individuals.

Individual honours are the Front Line Hero award, the Inspirational Leader award and the Community Support Local Advocate award.

According to the Chamber website, the Front Line Hero award recognizes “an individual who has shown a great amount of courage, considerations for those surrounding them, and selflessness. A front-line hero is one who puts other’s needs before their own and ensures the safety of everyone around them.”

The Inspirational Leader Award recognizes “an individual that has demonstrated true integrity, compassion and courage while possessing a clear vision and helping others reach their goals.”

The Community Support Local Advocate award will go to someone who is “known to be a true advocate of supporting local, shopping local and encouraging others to as well. An advocate for the shop small movement as well as promotion of community and all members of our community, they have a vested interest in the development, success and support of Chilliwack. They plan and participate in events and are a true agent of inclusiveness.”

On the business/organization side, the Outstanding Support award recognizes “an organization/business who has shown exemplary responses to the COVID-19 crisis to ensure the well being of their employees, customers and community.”

The Most Innovative award recognizes “an organization or business that has presented new methods, a new service or product, and advanced thinking in order to meet new requirements, specifically during a time of crisis.”

The Excellence in Collaboration award celebrates “creative collaboration between organizations/businesses for the purpose of addressing significant needs and/or expanding the possibilities of the organization or business.”

Online nominations for all of these awards open Oct. 1 and stay open until Oct. 31 at www.chilliwackchamber.com/business-excellence-nomination.

Once nominees are finalized, online voting runs from Nov. 1 to 30 at www.chilliwackchamber.com/beavote.

Other sponsors of the 2021 Business Excellence Awards include the Chilliwack Chiefs, Next Level Financial, Around Chilliwack, Chilliwack Economic Partners (CEPCO), Culture Co., Star 98.3 and 89.5 The Drive.

